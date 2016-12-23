Person in serious condition after being struck by truck in Manchester

A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a truck in Manchester Friday night.

The collision happened a day after three people were killed in three separate incidents.

The person was hit while crossing the road in the area of 144 Deming Street in Manchester.

Police said the accident took place at about 7 p.m. on Friday.

Officials have since cleared the scene and the road has reopened.

Officers are trying to determine what cause the truck to hit the person.

Channel Three's Roger Susanin spoke exclusively with a witness.

"I was closing my trunk and I saw the body flying," said witness Lucero Reyes.

Reyes manages a McDonald's across the street from the crash.

The witness said she saw a Home Depot truck slam into the man.

"We run trying to see what happened..he was facing down to the floor. He was bleeding," Reyes said.

She saw blood coming from the man's nose and mouth. She tried to help the victim.

"I took my jacket trying to cover him because he was so cold. And then the police got here," she said.

Unfortunately police have responded to similar crashes around the state in the past two days.

On Thursday, three people died after they were run over in three separate incidents within one hour in Groton, Naugatuck and Danbury.

The driver of the Danbury crash was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene.

"We never want to see anybody hurt, especially at the holiday time. This is somebody's brother, father, something like that," Manchester police sergeant Stephen Bresciano said.

Manchester police said the man is in serious condition. Lucero is sending him good thoughts.

"I hope the best, you know, it's almost Christmas," she said.

Some witnesses said the man who was hit appeared to have been Christmas shopping before the crash, but police could not confirm that.

The driver of the Home Depot truck was not injured and it does not appear that she will face charges.

