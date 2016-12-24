Naugatuck police searching for missing teen

Hannah Tynan who was reported missing after not returning home from school Friday. (Naugatuck Police Dept. photo)

Naugatuck police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Police said 17 year old Hannah Tynan was last seen Friday at school in Waterbury and did not return home.

She is a student at Kennedy High School and recently moved to Naugatuck with a new foster family, police said. Although police don't believe Hannah is in immediate danger the family is extremely concerned for her well-being.

Hannah is described as about 5'6" tall, about 160 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing peach leggings and could be in the greater Waterbury area.

