Bridgeport police investigating Christmas Eve homicide

Bridgeport police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Christmas Eve morning.

Officers were called to the Popeye's Chicken on North Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. after a report that a man had been attacked and then shot.

Witnesses called police after hearing gunshots in the area.

When police arrived they found the victim who has only been identified as a 27-year-old Hispanic male. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police continue to investigate and follow up on several leads. Additional details are expected to be released later this morning.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.