Troopers help deliver early Christmas present along Route 2

Mother Itohan and her new baby Ebenezer resting after an eventful day. (St. Francis Hospital subumitted photo)

Baby Ebenezer did not want for mom to arrive at the hospital and was born along Route 2 Christmas Eve morning. (St. Francis Hospital submitted photo)

Connecticut State Police Troopers found themselves doing some delivering this Christmas Eve when a mother went into labor while on the road.

Police said the mother, Ithoan Oyabure-Okafur was being driven to the hospital by her brother Chris Broderick but the baby just wasn't waiting.

The mother gave birth to a health 6 pound 2 ounce baby born along Route 2 westbound near exit 7 in Glastonbury, police said.

Trooper First Class Gregory Capps was on hand to help mom with the special arrival.

Police said mom and her baby, Ebenezer Okafur, were then taken to St. Francis Hospital where both are resting up and doing well.

Ebenezer, who arrived a few days earlier than expected, joins his 18-month old brother.

