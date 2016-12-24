Hartford investigating Christmas Eve overdose deaths

A baggie stamped "E-Z Pass" that was tied to two overdose deaths in Hartford. (Hartford Police Dept.)

Hartford police are investigating after two people died of overdoses Saturday.

Police said the incident occurred along Zion Street in the city's South End Christmas Eve morning.

Officers arrived to find both victim's suffering from an apparent opioid overdose, neither victim survived, police said.

Hartford police said the laced batch of heroin tied to the overdoses was stamped "E-Z Pass".

Hartford police and the Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate the incident. Police have not identified either victim at this time.

