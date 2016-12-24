PD: Two heroin overdoses on Zion Street within minutes of each other

Police responded to two separate calls for heroin overdoses only a few houses apart, and a few minutes apart on Zion Street in Hartford.

At 7:30 a.m., police discovered the body of a man behind an abandoned building at 582 Zion Street.

Crews presumed the male dead on scene from an apparent overdose. Crews found heroin paraphernalia nearby.

At 7:37 a.m., police were called to the aid of an unresponsive male on the back porch of 609 Zion Street. The man was transported to Hartford Hospital where staff determined he was dead on arrival. Staff believe the male may have been a new drug user, and possibly overdosed.

Police said no drug paraphernalia was found on or near his person.

