Six-year-old boy ejected from truck in serious condition

A 6-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a serious crash along Interstate 91 in North Haven.

State police said the child was ejected from a pickup truck after it slid into the center median. The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators said the boy was not wearing a seat belt and suffered potentially "life-threatening injuries."

Police said the child's mother was driving the truck. She told police that she lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over several times. Investigators said black ice may be to blame for the wreck.

Police said tow other children under the age of 14 suffered minor injuries, and were wearing seat belts.

The accident remains under investigation.

