Warmer temps, then wintry weather on Thursday

Some warmer temperatures are headed our way, but the wintry weather isn't far behind.

A Freezing Rain Advisory is in effect for Litchfield and Hartford counties until late Monday evening, as some light showers are falling in parts of the state.

Overnight there will be a few rain showers, along with rising temperatures.

Tuesday won't feel like winter when you step out the door in the morning, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and 50s. Some showers are expected to pass by in the morning.

Temperatures will drop later in the day, into the 40s and 30s.

Tuesday night will be clear with temperatures in the 20s to near 30 degrees, DePrest said.

Wednesday will be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies.

A storm is moving toward Connecticut for Thursday, and could bring rain and snow to parts of the state.

"Exactly where this storm develops and how quickly it intensifies will make all the difference. For now, it looks like the rain/snow line will move northward into Connecticut, but there could be a change back to snow in the afternoon as the storm strengthens offshore and pulls in colder air," DePrest said.

He added that it is hard to predict snowfall totals at this time, since mixing appears likely for much of the state.

Accumulation does appear likely and there may be enough to plow and shovel for some.

"The heaviest snow will likely fall in the Berkshires and Litchfield Hills. Accumulations will be much lighter in Southeastern Connecticut where there could be a change to all rain, at least for a good part of the storm," DePrest said.

The storm will move away Thursday night and temperatures will dip into the 20s for most of the state.

To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.

