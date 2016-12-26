Bob Diaco out as UConn head football coach

Bob Diaco was fired as the head football coach at University of Connecticut. (AP Images)

The University of Connecticut announced on Monday that Bob Diaco will no longer be the head coach of the Huskies football team.

Diaco was relieved of his coaching duties after a 3-9 season. His duties end on Jan. 2, according to a release from the university.

“I believe a new leader for our program and student-athletes is needed to build long-term success,” UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict said in statement on Monday. “I am grateful to Coach Diaco and his staff for their hard work and the integrity with which they ran the program and certainly wish them future success.”

UConn is buying Diaco out, paying him $3.4 million to leave Jan. 2.

Had they fired him in 2016, they would have had to pay him $5 million.

UConn is now actively searching for a replacement, hoping to increase those numbers of fans in the stands.

Football attendance records have been steadily continuing to decline.

After three seasons, Diaco's record was 11-26.

“This is obviously not the way I had hoped things would turn out, but I appreciate having had the opportunity to be here at UConn. I thank the administration, staff and fans of the UConn Football program for their passion and support over these three years. Most importantly, I want to say how much I love the players on this team and will be rooting for their success. I know that there are great things to come for all of them," Diaco said in statement on Monday.

Officials in the UConn Athletic Department said they "will begin reviewing head coach options immediately."

“I know this may come as a surprise to our fans and supporters given the timing of this decision. However, it became apparent to me that a change in program direction is necessary at this time," Benedict said.

Officials in the UConn Athletic Department said the fans will be updated throughout the process.

