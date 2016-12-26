Driver injured after car crashes into Milford home

A car crashed into a home in Milford on Monday morning, police said.

The crash occurred New Haven Ave. near Mary Ellen Drive around 11:45 a.m.

Police said the driver had a medical issue before the crash. Police added the unidentified driver suffered "minor injures."

There were people inside the home at the time of crash, but police said there were no reports of any injuries.

