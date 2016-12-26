Officials: 16 units at New Haven condo complex destroyed by fire

A fire broke out at the Harbour Landing condos in New Haven on Monday (WFSB)

Emergency crews have spent Monday afternoon battling a fire that destroyed 16 condos in New Haven.

The fire broke out at the Harbour Landing condo complex, located on Harbour Close.

The flames spread quickly through a building that houses about 40 families.

Firefighters said more than a dozen units were destroyed, but many of the other homes suffered extensive water and smoke damage.

Two people were rushed to the hospital but they are expected to be okay.

One person suffered minor smoke damage.

Neighbors said they believe the fire started in a second floor chimney, but the fire department has not confirmed that information.

One resident said the biggest struggle is the uncertainty.

"People are sad but they're more frightened than sad cause most of us don't know yet the fate of our units," said Linda McMaster.

The American Red Cross is helping victims find a place to stay.

