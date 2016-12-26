PD: Drunk man pointed gun at person on Christmas morning

A Broad Brook man is facing charges after police said he pointed a loaded gun at someone on Christmas morning.

Police were called to the Mill Pond Village Apartments just after 3 a.m. for the report of an intoxicated man who had pointed the gun at someone during a family dispute.

Officers arrested 62-year-old Americo Perez, who had driven away from the apartments as police arrived.

Police said children were present during the incident, but no injuries were reported.

Perez was charged with risk of injury to or impairing morals, carrying loaded firearm under the influence of alcohol, first-degree threatening, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He is expected to appear in court on Dec. 27.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.