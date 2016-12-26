Donation sites set up for Manchester fire victims

One man was severely burned in a duplex fire at 21 Westerly Street in Manchester on Friday.

A Connecticut man spent Christmas with severe burns after a fire ripped through his house, and now two families don’t have a place to call home.

The fire broke out on Westerly Street in Manchester on Saturday, Christmas Eve.

“It's damaging mentally. Being here trying to clean things out, looking at the front it's almost like I can hear the screaming again, see the flames. They were very vicious,” said Nicholas Risley, who added that he can’t shake the memories of rushing in with a neighbor to save the man, "Chappy," from the fire.

“I bolted out the door and we helped get him out of the house. We started with a garden hose and buckets of water, but with the flames raging so tall, it wouldn't be close to enough,” Risley said.

They were able to eventually pull the man out of the engulfing fire and he's now at Bridgeport Hospital's Burn Unit where Risley says more than 70 percent of his body is burned and he'll need to be sedated for three months.

“It's surely a miracle to say the least that he, alone, made it out of there alive,” Risley said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and fundraising efforts have begun.

There are GoFundMe pages set up for both families.

To visit Chappy's GoFundMe, click here.

To visit the GoFundMe for the Risley family, click here.

