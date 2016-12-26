Holiday weekend fires in New Haven remain under investigation

It was a busy Christmas weekend for New Haven firefighters as they battled two fires within a 24 hour period.

Serious damage was left at a house on Stevens Street where a fire broke out on Christmas Eve.

The second level of the home is charred, windows were blown out, and emergency crews said the home is now a total loss.

“Sad, sad incidence. I’m glad the guy is not dead and he got out alive,” said Carlyle Fleury, of New Haven.

Emergency officials said a man jumped out of the second level window to escape the flames. He's expected to be okay.

The flames were so big that the fire even caused damage to a neighboring home.

Thankfully the family will still be able to live there.

On Christmas night, another fire happened on Franklin Street in New Haven.

It started in an apartment where emergency crews said it may have started by a hoverboard, which is the popular, rechargeable battery-powered scooter.

Fire crews are still looking into what caused both of those fires.

