Father killed in crash on Christmas morning

A young father was on his way to open presents with his fiancé's family on Christmas morning in Meriden when tragedy struck.

His fiancé's brother, who had just gotten his license, lost control of the car they were all in. Four people were inside the car at the time of the crash.

Police said they slammed into a guardrail, before colliding with an over-pass on I-691.

Louis Gonzalez, 36, was ejected from the car and killed, but his fiancé, their 6-month-old baby, and the driver survived.

The man's family said he always enjoyed being around those he loved, and he would do anything for anyone.

The family said he was taken far too soon and they're all in disbelief that he's now gone.

"Not only me, but all the people that he knows, they're going to miss him,” the victim’s father, Luis Gonzalez, said.

He was sound asleep when there was a knock at the door of his Waterbury home. It was the mother of his son’s fiancé, saying there had been an accident.

Louis Gonzalez had left his home around 5 a.m. on Christmas. He was headed to Meriden to open Christmas presents.

Connecticut State Police said the 17-year-old driver lost control of the car, slammed into a guardrail, and collided with an overpass near exit 5.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt, and was sitting in the back seat of the car at the time of the crash.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

"I’m just trying to be the strongest I can, because it's hard,” Luis Gonzalez said.

Louis Gonzalez is being remembered as a doting father of two, a loyal friend, and a great basketball player.

State police said they need the public’s help with the investigation.

Louis’ family is traveling from New York and Florida to be all together in Connecticut.

Right now, the driver of the car isn’t facing any charges.

