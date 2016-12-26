State police says trash tipping off thieves

Connecticut State Police issued a warning to everyone on social media on Monday morning and reminded folks to break down boxes and tuck packages away, so no one knows what presents you got this year.

Eyewitness News spoke with Connecticut State Police to find out how you can better protect yourself.

"We always recycle, especially all the cardboard,” Bob Freeman, of Waterbury, said.

Freeman's recycling bin has been stuffed to the brim with collapsed boxes from Christmas. He tucked away and broke down packages to ensure his belongings stay safe this holiday season.

"Didn't get a new TV for Christmas, but if I had a new TV or computer,” Freeman said. “I would definitely crush it down and crush it up, so no one could see what it was."

Connecticut State Police told everyone not to advertise their new gifts by leaving the empty boxes on the curb and in front of your home.

"There are people that prey on the fact that you got something really good for Christmas, something they might want too,” Connecticut State Trooper Kelly Grant said.

Don't advertise! Break down boxes & put them in the appropriate bins so thieves are less tempted to after-Christmas shop in your home. pic.twitter.com/BuhMyrFsna — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 26, 2016

Grant said it’s important to dispose of these packages properly. It's a simple step to protect yourselves from sneaky thieves.

"They drive around. They drive around these neighborhoods. They look to see what boxes are outside and they wait,” Grant said. “When you're not home, that's when they break into your home and take your gifts from you."

Unlike the people who snatch up and take off with recently delivered packages without even knowing what's inside, these thieves know exactly what you got and what to go after inside your home.

"It makes it so much easier,” Grant said. “They don't even need to wonder, they know."

If your recycling bin is full, or your recycling won't be picked up until later this week, Connecticut State Police recommend keeping those boxes inside your home or tucking them away in your garage until the next pick up date.

