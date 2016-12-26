Travelers hit roads after holiday weekend

Millions were hitting the road for this holiday weekend this year (WFSB)

Many people are heading home on Monday evening following the holiday weekend.

Eyewitness News talked with travelers about how they were faring during the evening commute.

With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, travelers were spread throughout the day on Monday. In fact, it’s been bumper-to-bumper traffic on the westbound side of Interstate 84 for the past few hours.

AAA estimates that more than a 103 million people will travel the Christmas through New Year's period.

Traffic was moving along at a slow pace on the freeways. Some travelers wanted to avoid that headache and opted to travel by train instead.

“I just didn't want to deal with having to sort of jump in a car, deal with the traffic, having to stop and start,” traveler Joan Edwards said. “It just felt safer and a little more fun. I can relax with them. We can read. We can do all kinds of things that I can't do if I'm driving."

“I don't have a car because I live in New York City, so I don't have to worry about that,” traveler Joelle Frank said. “But yeah, it's nice that I can hop on a train and go."

There is some good news for those who chose to drive. They were catching a break with the weather and conditions on the roads were clear.

