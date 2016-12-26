After a mild start, temps drop... then likely nor'easter for Thursday!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

The rain has ended and the clouds will continue clearing from west to east through the afternoon. Temperature-wise, after reaching well into the 50s, the mercury drops in the wake of a cold front over the coming hours, going through the 40s into the 30s inland by 7pm.

Tomorrow will be a dry, but breezy day. Temperatures will top out near 40 under a mix of sun and clouds.

With regard to Thursday, a nor'easter still appears likely... but the track and precipitation type is still a little uncertain. It could start out as a rain/snow mix by late morning and then continue, picking up intensity and transitioning to mainly snow (inland) by early Thursday evening. For the shoreline and southeastern CT, it could be a wetter than white track. The system exits early Thursday night, pulling away from Southern New England to the northeast. For Friday, we expect more clouds than sunshine with the possibility of flurries, it will also be windy and cold with highs in the 30s.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

THIS MORNING…

A warm front passed through the state last night and a fairly strong southwesterly breeze developed. That means some really mild temps are out there this morning, in the upper 40s and lowers 50s! There's also some spotty light precipitation, including showers and drizzle.

TUESDAY…

Temps will continue to rise this morning to almost record breaking levels. The record high for December 27th for the Greater Hartford Area is 60 degrees, set in 1949. The record high for Bridgeport is 63 degrees, set in 1973. It could be a close call for the Greater Hartford Area, but we believe temperatures will max out below record levels.

Later this morning and early this afternoon, a cold front will move through the state. The sky will clear and the wind will switch to the northwest. Temperatures will gradually drop throughout the afternoon and readings will be in the 30s and lower 40s by evening.

Tonight will be clear, breezy and chilly. Temperatures will drop into the 20s to near 30 degrees.

WEDNESDAY…

Overall, a pretty nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze and high temperatures will range from the middle 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 40s close to the I-95 corridor.

A POTENTIALLY STORMY THURSDAY…

Upper level energy associated with a “clipper” will carve out a deep trough over the Eastern United States. The result will be a transfer of energy to the coast. A storm will develop off the coast of New Jersey and to the south of Long Island. Exactly where this storm develops and how quickly it intensifies will make all the difference. For now, it looks like the rain/snow line will move northward into Connecticut, but there could be a change back to snow in the afternoon and evening as the storm strengthens offshore and pulls in colder air. The wintry precipitation will likely begin Thursday morning and will likely end Thursday night.

It is still hard to predict snowfall totals since mixing appears likely for much of the state. However, accumulating snow does appear likely and there may be enough to plow and shovel. The heaviest snow will likely fall in the Berkshires and Litchfield Hills. Accumulations will be much lighter in Southeastern Connecticut where there could be a change to all rain, at least for a good part of the storm.

The storm will move away Thursday night and temperatures will likely dip into the 20s in many parts of the state.

FRIDAY…

Friday will be a partly sunny, windy, seasonably cold day with highs in the 30s at best. There may be a passing flurry or heavier snow shower.

Temperatures will dip into the teens and 20s Friday night under clear to partly cloudy skies.

THE NEW YEAR’S WEEKEND…

New Year’s Eve day looks good, although sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness. We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light snow or a wintry mix may develop during the evening as milder air moves up and over colder air near the ground. Although we are not expecting a big storm, roads could become slippery over interior portions of the state.

A few rain or snow showers could linger into Sunday morning. However, we should be in good shape for the rest of New Year’s Day. The sky should become partly sunny as temperatures reach the lower 40s, which isn’t too bad for January 1st.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Another storm may be heading our way. Snow or a wintry mix may develop by late Monday. Temperatures are expected to reach the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

