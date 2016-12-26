7 people arrested following Monday fights at Buckland Hills Mall

Solomon-Wilson-Frame was charged with second-degree breach of peace, first-degree criminal trespass and interfering with an officer. (Manchester Police Department)

Several fights broke out at Buckland Hills mall Monday night, prompting the mall to close (iwitness)

Raekwon Gaines and Solomon Wilson-Frame were arrested after several fights broke out at Buckland Hills. (WFSB/Manchester Police Department)

Seven people were arrested after several fights broke out at Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester on Monday night.

A disturbance involving between eight and 10 teenagers broke out inside the mall around 5:30 p.m., police said, which then led to several other fights.

Manchester Police Capt. Chris Davis said several hundred teenagers were inside the mall at the time. He said several arrests were made and the mall was cleared out for the night.

The Shoppes at Buckland Hills mall is closed. several hundred teenagers were in the mall and several fights broke out. — Chris Davis (@CaptDavisc) December 26, 2016

A Manchester police officer was assaulted while trying to break up the first fight, however he did not sustain any significant injuries and did not require medical attention, police said.

"When our officers tried to deal with one of the fights in particular, they got punched in the head, just a very chaotic scene," Davis said.

No other injuries were reported and there was no report of weapons being involved. Police also said there is no indication that any of the fights were gang related.

Police charged 20-year-old Raekwon Gaines and 19-year-old Solomon Wilson-Frame, both of Hartford were charged with second-degree breach of peace. Wilson-Frame was also charged with first-degree criminal trespass and interfering with an officer.

Two 15-year-olds, two 16-years-olds and a 14-year-old also face various charges including second-degree breach of peace, first-degree criminal trespass and interfering with an officer. All the teens were from Hartford and police did not release their names due to their age.

The incident caused authorities to close the mall doors three hours early. The Shoppes at Buckland Hills will reopen at its normal time of 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Due to the chaotic situation, officers from several other departments responded, including Connecticut State Police, East Hartford Police, Vernon Police, South Windsor Police and Glastonbury.

Several arrests have been made and the mall has been cleared out. We are continuing to sort through the situation — Chris Davis (@CaptDavisc) December 26, 2016

People who were inside the mall at the time called the scene frightening and chaotic.

"It was a little scary, everybody was like screaming and yelling at each other," said Deep Changela, who is one of the owners of the Pretzel Maker, a business just down the hall from the mall food court.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page, the mall administration said "the well-being of our shoppers and retailers is our number one priority and we take matters very seriously that disrupt the peaceful, safe environment we strive to create for our community."

There were several other similar incidents reported in malls across the country, like Arizona, Cleveland, Pennsylvania, Colorado, New Jersey and North Carolina.

Police in Connecticut said they are continuing to "identify other participants as well as whether it is related to other incidents yesterday at malls throughout the country."

To see more photos, click here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.