Family cat dies after house fire in Woodstock

Route 171 was closed for a few hours due to a structure fire in Woodstock on Tuesday morning.

The Woodstock Fire Department was dispatched to 630 Route 171 around 6:15 a.m.

Authorities said all people inside the structure was accounted for. There were no reported injuries, but the family cat did die in the fire.

Crews worked for hours putting out hot spots and needed assistance from departments of neighboring towns.

Route 171 was closed around 7:30 a.m. near the Rocky Hill Road intersection. The Department of Transportation said Route 171 could be shut down until 10:15 a.m.

The cause of the crash of fire could be electrical, but they are still investigating the fire.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.