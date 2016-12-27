Nor'easter expected to move in on Thursday

The warm temperatures won't last for long, as wintry weather is headed our way for Thursday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said a nor'easter still appears likely for Thursday, but the track and type of precipitation is still a little uncertain.

"It could start out as a rain/snow mix by late morning and then continue, picking up intensity and transitioning to mainly snow (inland) by early Thursday evening," Dixon said.

On Tuesday, a Winter Storm Watch had been issued for Hartford and Tolland Counties for Thursday.

The shoreline and southeastern Connecticut could see more wet weather than white.

"For now, it looks like the rain/snow line will move northward into Connecticut, but there could be a change to all snow in the afternoon and evening as the storm strengthens offshore and pulls in colder air," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

The storm would move out by Thursday night, and temperatures would likely dip into the 20s for most of the state.

DePrest said the heaviest snow would fall in the hills of northern Connecticut, where there could be up to 6 inches of snow.

The commutes that would be impacted are the Thursday evening commute and Friday morning commute.

"Although the snow will be long gone by Friday morning, there will still be some cleaning up to do," DePrest said.

Wednesday will be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be the same, with temperatures in the 30s at best.

New Year's Eve day looks good, but clouds will move in later in the day.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s, and light snow or a wintry mix may develop during the evening.

"Although we are not expecting a big storm, roads could become slippery over interior portions of the state," DePrest said.

