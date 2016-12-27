Culinary school in Hartford closes after 30 years

A culinary school in the capitol city that opened in the late 80s closed its doors this week.

The Connecticut Culinary Institute announced on Tuesday that they will be no longer enrolling students.

"Unfortunately, our Hartford, CT campus is no longer enrolling students. We invite you, however, to visit our sister campuses, Lincoln Technical Institute, in Shelton and New Britain, CT. We know you have many options when choosing a career training partner," the school's message on its website stated.

The Connecticut Culinary Institute opened in 1987 and was started by the advertising executives and cooking enthusiasts David Tine and Susan Harland. It was started as a "hobbyist cooking school."

Shortly after its opening, the school "evolved into a short term three month training program for professional chefs while maintaining the hobbyist program."

Officials said "at it's height," there were more than 500 students enrolled at the Connecticut Culinary Institute and more than 90 percent of them "graduated taking employment in food establishments all over the country."

The Connecticut Culinary Institute was purchased by the Lincoln Educational Services of West Orange New Jersey in 2010.

"It’s bittersweet knowing what once was such an important piece to the Connecticut culinary landscape is not to go on. Looking back, it was a privilege for me to have had the opportunity to share knowledge to thousands of students over the years, and see them do great things in an industry I love," Chef Jamie Roraback, who oversaw the Connecticut Culinary Institute, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The final graduation for the school will be in January 2017.

