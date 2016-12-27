PD: CT woman arrested in connection with overdose death

Jessica Hill was charged in connection with the overdose of a Connecticut man. (CT State Police)

An Ashford woman was charged in connection with the overdose of a Connecticut woman.

Police said 46-year-old Jessica Hill was arrested after an unidentified woman was found unresponsive at a home in Ashford on Sept. 8. Upon arrival, the woman was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said there were "obvious signs of narcotic use at the scene."

After an investigation by state police, investigators determined that Hill "conspired with the deceased to steal morphine from the deceased's place of employment in Mansfield."

After the theft, the two returned to the woman's home where police said they "participated in the use of the stolen narcotic, morphine."

Police said the death of the woman remains under investigation.

Hill was charged with third-degree accessory to burglary, third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, sixth-degree accessory to larceny, accessory to illegal possession of narcotics and conspiracy to illegal possession of narcotics.

Hill was released on $10,000 bond. She was scheduled to be arraigned at Rockville Superior Court on Jan 9.

