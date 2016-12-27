Indoor track meet canceled at Hartford High School due to flooding

The power at a high school in Hartford was turned off on Tuesday morning after an issue in the pool room.

Authorities said there was flooding at Hartford Public High School on Forest Street around 11:30 a.m. A leak caused the machine room below the pool to flood with water, according to a school spokesman.

There was "no damage or minimal damage to the building, so far," according to the Hartford Public Schools spokesman.

Crews were currently pumping water out of the building and as a precaution, the school spokesman said the power was off on Thursday morning.

An indoor track was scheduled for Tuesday, but the event was canceled and the teams were sent home, due to the power being turned off.

The spokesman for Hartford Public Schools said they were "working to correct this matter as soon as possible. "

