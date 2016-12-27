CT firefighter, high school basketball coach dies unexpectedly

Counseling services were set for Tuesday afternoon following the passing of a Connecticut high school basketball coach, who was also a Stratford firefighter.

Jason Carrafiello passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, according to a statement from St. Joseph High School in Trumbull.

He leaves behind a wife, son and daughter.

Carrafiello coached the Freshman Boys basketball team the statement from the school stated.

The school is providing counseling services today from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the main office of St. Joseph High School.

The staff of Stratford EMS honored the memory of Carrafiello on social media Monday.

Carrafiello’s cause of death has yet to be released by the state’s Medical Examiner.

