CT State Police called to more than 500 crashes including 4 deadly accidents

One person was killed in an accident on Christmas morning.

One person was killed in an accident on Christmas morning.

One person killed in an accident on I-691 in Meriden

One person killed in an accident on I-691 in Meriden

A teenager was killed while walking on Route 8 in Naugatuck on Thursday evening.

A teenager was killed while walking on Route 8 in Naugatuck on Thursday evening.

A person was killed after being struck on both sides of Route 8 in Naugatuck. (WFSB photo)

A person was killed after being struck on both sides of Route 8 in Naugatuck. (WFSB photo)

Dozens of drivers were charged with driving under the influence during their 2016 holiday enforcement campaign, so far.

From Dec. 22 through Monday, troopers dealt with heavy traffic and a number of accidents. There were a total of 528 accidents with 58 of those with reported injuries. There were 461 crashes with 56 of those with reported injuries in 2015.

Troopers said there were four deadly crashes on the road, two of them involving a pedestrian.

Louis Gonzalez was killed in a crash on Interstate 691 in Meriden on Christmas morning. The three other passengers were taken to an area hospital after the vehicle slammed into a guard rail before colliding with a bridge abutment around 6:30 a.m.

A Torrington man was arrested for hitting and killing a person on Interstate 84 in Danbury on Thursday night. State police said 43-year-old Roger Leblanc failed a field sobriety test after the deadly crash in the area of exit 7 around 5:30 p.m.

A person was killed while walking on Route 8 in Naugatuck on Thursday. The unidentified pedestrian was struck exit 27 area of the northbound side of Route 8 just after 5:30 p.m. After that impact, the victim was struck again by a vehicle on the southbound side.

State police said 51-year-old Gary D. Delaney, of East Hartland, died after his 2004 Ford F250 crashed in the area of 84 Peck Rd. in Hartland around 6:45 p.m. Delaney could not stay in the proper lane and crashed into a tree, state police said.

Forty-seven people were issued DUIs and 579 drivers were cited for speeding. There were 1596 moving violations and 8046 total calls for service.

State police will continue to be out in full force through the new year.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.