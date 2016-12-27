Gas leak reported in Moosup

A gas leak was reported in Moosup section of Plainfield on Tuesday afternoon.

The propane leak was reported around Aldrich Avenue and Pond Street around 1:15 p.m. Drivers are being asked to void that intersection.

There were no reported injuries or evacuations.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

