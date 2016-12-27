Happy ending for all after lost dog reunited with owners

This little Yorkie was reunited with her family. (WFSB)

This little Yorkie was reunited with her family. (Submitted photo)

A happy ending to the story of a lost dog in Hartford.

A Hartford mother was desperately trying to find the owner of a little Yorkie, which she found on Christmas Eve.

Deanna Jenkins and her brother were on their way inside her Hartford home on Saturday, when they said a little dog came over near the intersection of the White and Harvard streets. They said the animal wouldn’t go away from them.

“She was just shivering and she was cold,” Jenkins said. “And we just brought her inside.”

Deanna’s 7-year-old son, Alonzo, quickly became attached and wanted to keep his new friend. His mother said that the dog belongs to someone else.

The family went to a veterinarian and it turns out there’s no chip in the dog. There was no identification.

All they found was a "Santa Flight Academy" card on a rope wrapped around the dog. It’s a pass to see Santa at West Farms Mall. There was a little girl’s name on it.

Jenkins said they believe the little girl's family may be the owners, so on Monday, they went to the mall among a laundry list of other attempts.

“We’ve called the pound,” Jenkins said. “We went to the fire station. We walked the neighborhood.”

She also posted it on her Facebook page and to an animal control page. However, she said there was no luck.

Jenkins said she's so motivated to find the owner. She had her own dog go missing three years ago and never came back.

“It’s like you lose your family member,” Jenkins said.

Shortly after the story aired Tuesday night, Jenkins said a woman contacted her. It turns out the Yorkie, whose name is 'Princess', lived just a street away and somehow Jenkins must have missed the family every time she attempted to find the owners.

Princess' family quickly arrived and was overjoyed to be reunited with their dog.

