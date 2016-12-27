BBB warns about new gym memberships

With a new year, comes new resolutions and a spike in gym memberships.

The Connecticut Better Business Bureau wants to make sure people are losing weight and not money.

With every new gym membership comes a contract.

In 2015, there were over 5,000 complaints with members having trouble canceling a contract.

The Better Business Bureau says instead of signing on the spot, take it home and read it over.

Also, it is important to learn if there are any discounts, and what would happen if you move.

To check on a gym and health club's satisfaction rate head, click here.

