Officials: Man killed in Middlebury house fire

Officials say one person was killed in a fire in Middlebury Tuesday afternoon. (WFSB)

One person died in a house fire in Middlebury on Tuesday afternoon (WFSB)

Emergency crews responded to a fire that broke out at a home in Middlebury, which left one person dead.

The fire was reported at a two-family home on Whittemore Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The Middlebury fire chief said the victim is believed to be a man in his 60s.

Neighbors said the man lived alone in one of the units in the home.

It is unclear how the fire started at this time.

A cat and a turtle are still missing.

The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit has also responded to the fire.

No further details were released.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.