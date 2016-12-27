A nor'easter on the way for Thursday...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...



This rest of today will feature more clouds than sunshine with temperatures running in the upper 30s and lower 40s. With a wind out of the northwest, it will feel a bit colder. There is a chance for a few flurries, but otherwise it will be dry.

A storm system approaches from the west and heads into Canada, and will send some precipitation in our direction tomorrow... starting after the morning commute. A secondary area of low pressure develops off the coast of New Jersey and lifts toward southeastern New England tomorrow afternoon and evening. If this low were to track farther offshore, we'd be looking at all snow for CT; but with a track near or even over southeastern CT, we'll see a variety of precipitation types. For coastal/southeast CT, it will be a mix if not primarily rain. Farther inland, while there could be rain, some snow will mix in and will likely lead to a slushy accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. In the hills northwest of Hartford and throughout Litchfield county, we could see upwards of 3 to 6 inches of snow (if not more), especially in the higher elevations. It all wraps up tomorrow, late evening.

For Friday, we expect some scattered snow showers... it will be colder and windy.

With regard to the Holiday weekend, there could be some snow showers later Saturday night; then Sunday, New Year's Day... it will be dry with highs near 40.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

------------------------------------

TODAY…

Today is going to be a pretty nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be much cooler than yesterday, but temperatures will still be a little above normal. High temperatures will range from the middle 30s in the Litchfield Hills to 40-45 near the I-95 corridor. The normal, or average, high for December 28th is 36 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. A brisk northwesterly breeze will gust to 20-30 mph, but the wind will quickly diminish by evening as a ridge of high pressure moves closer to Southern New England.

A THURSDAY NOR’EASTER…

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Northern Litchfield, Hartford, and Tolland Counties from Thursday morning through Friday morning. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has now been posted for Southern Litchfield County for the same time period.

Upper level energy associated with a “clipper” will carve out a deep trough over the Eastern United States today. The result will be a transfer of energy to the coast. The trough will become negatively tilted, and that extra boost of energy will allow a coastal storm to rapidly develop. The storm will develop off the coast of New Jersey and south of Long Island. For now, it looks like the rain/snow line will move northward into Connecticut, but there could be a change to all snow in the afternoon and evening as the storm strengthens offshore and pulls in colder air. The wintry precipitation will likely begin tomorrow morning around 9am, and it will likely end by tomorrow night.

It looks like the Worcester Hills and points to the north will hit the snowfall jackpot. Portions of Northern New England could get a foot of snow, perhaps even more! Here in Connecticut, forecasting snowfall totals is proving to be difficult since mixing appears likely for much of the state, with the exception of the Litchfield Hills. There might even be a change to all rain, especially in Southeastern Connecticut. However, accumulating snow does appear likely and there may be enough to plow and shovel. The heaviest snow will likely fall in the hills of Northern Connecticut where there could be up to 6”. Accumulations will be much lighter in Southeastern Connecticut where there may be just a light slushy accumulation. Of course, this is all subject to change since the storm hasn’t even formed yet.

The storm will move away tomorrow night as the temps dip into the 20s and lower 30s.

The commutes that will be impacted by this storm are the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning commute. Although the snow will be long gone by Friday morning, there will still be some cleaning up to do.

FRIDAY…

A cold northwesterly wind could gust to 30-40 mph. High temperatures will be held to the 30s at best, and wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. We will likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine. A passing flurry or heavier snow shower can’t be ruled out.

THE NEW YEAR’S WEEKEND…

New Year’s Eve day looks good, although sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness. We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light snow or a wintry mix should develop Saturday evening, perhaps before midnight, as milder air moves up and over cold air near the ground. We are not expecting a big storm, but roads could become slippery in parts of the state away from the coast.

Weather conditions will improve on New Year’s Day. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny and temperatures should reach 40-45, which is pretty nice for January 1st. There will be a brisk northwesterly wind in the morning, but the wind will subside during the afternoon and evening as high pressure builds into the Northeast.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Another storm will be heading our way. Wintry precipitation may develop by late Monday afternoon. Warm air will move in aloft, but high pressure will be hunkered in to our north and that will keep chilly air locked in near the ground. Therefore, we expect rain, but there could be some sleet and freezing rain for a while over interior portions of the state Monday evening.

A weak coastal storm could deliver more rain late Monday night and Tuesday morning. Weather conditions should improve Tuesday afternoon. It won’t be too cold with highs near 40 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”