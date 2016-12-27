Artists behind anonymous signs in Bristol reveal themselves

A group of unknown artists set out to make people's days by placing inspirational signs throughout the City of Bristol.

A few weeks ago, a group of anonymous artists set out to make everyone’s holiday season a bit brighter by placing nearly 50 inspirational signs around Bristol.

After completing another successful art project just last week, the artists are now coming forward to reveal who they are.

When Lindsay Vigue was driving around Bristol at the height of this year's campaign, she couldn't help but notice how many political signs were placed around the city.

"There was a lot of just signs all around, and I thought, if all the signs that I’m seeing around the city were something that was uplifting ... something that was positive ... something that was beautiful, I feel like that could really have the effect on the community,” said Vigue, who is captain of the Bristol Art Squad.

She gathered up members of Bristol’s Art Squad, a group of community artists, committed to creating public art around the city, and together, they came up with a plan.

"We actually made a Facebook post and said, ‘hey! Come on down and create art with the art squad.’ And we kept it very vague, and everyone came down, and they had no idea what they were actually creating that night,” Vigue said.

The group, ranging from children to adults, painted and placed nearly 50 inspirational signs all around Bristol, just before the holidays.

The signs were scattered throughout the city and have messages, like “someone loves you” and “do what makes your soul happy.”

The artists didn't want to reveal who they are and made sure their identities were kept a secret.

"Maybe they're having a rough morning, maybe they're having a rough month, and it could maybe just change the trajectory of that one person’s day, that would be a great thing. If it could change even more than one person’s day, even better,” Vigue said.

Her 11-year-old niece Grace, who helped make some of the signs, said it was great to be part of such a special project.

"It was fun thinking of things that would make my day better, if I had a bad day," Grace said.

Their anonymous work didn't stop there.

They also made hundreds of cards, featuring similar messages, and placed them on people's cars, as well as gave them to a nursing home and to a warming shelter in the city.

"But what we were finding was there was a lot of people and a lot of artists that said, I would love to get involved with whoever is involved. So we figured, why not say who we are,” Vigue said.

She said the support from the community has been overwhelming, and is now encouraging other artists in the community to join the squad.

The signs will be up for the next week. They will all be taken down at the start of the new year, but Vigue said there will be more projects like this in the future.

