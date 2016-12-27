Couple provides outlet to "smash" the stress away

Channel 3's Kevin Hogan had some fun trying out Smashroom Adventures in Willimantic (WFSB)

A Willimantic couple hopes their “smashing room” is a smashing success for those who are in need of some relief.

It’s a room, where anyone can go to, to smash things.

"Typical things you would see in a home except we're going to be able to individualize this so you could have your own concept,” said Jay St. Louis, co-owner of Smashroom Adventures. "The whole purpose is to get the anger out in a clean, fun and safe environment that's controlled."

You can fill that environment with a few items, or a whole closet full of goodies.

Smashroom Adventures is located in a non-descript commercial building in Willimantic, and has only been open a week ...and future smashees are signing up.

Ten minutes will cost you $30, and 20 minutes is $55.

"Actually had a lady call me and said she would like to book it for her sons because she's tired of them breaking her stuff,” St. Louis said.

Before you can go smash happy, you have to sign wavers.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.