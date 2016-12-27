PD: School bus driver accused of falling asleep at wheel

Shelton police arrested a school bus driver on Tuesday, who is accused of falling asleep at the wheel earlier this month.

Police arrested 55-year-old Paul Pixley, of Derby, and charged him with 30 counts of risk of injury to a minor, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.

The arrest stems from an incident on Dec. 16, when police received a call that a school bus driver was falling asleep while driving and was swerving all over the road.

The bus was pulled over on Nichols Avenue, near Earl Street.

No children were on the bus at the time, however at one point that day there were 30 children on the bus being driven by Pixley.

Officers spoke with Pixley and an assistant manager of Landmark Transportation arrived on scene and drove the bus away, police said.

Police learned that Pixley appeared to fall asleep several times while students were on the school bus, resulting in children getting off at earlier bus stops.

He is being held on a $75,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 28.

Superintendent of Schools Chris Clouet issued a statement on Dec. 19 that said, in part, that the driver will never drive in Shelton again.

A statement from the superintendent on Tuesday said "The Shelton Police Department working closely with administration from the Shelton Public School System has arrested Landmark bus driver Paul Pixley on multiple counts of breach of peace, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and risk of injury. The Board of Education is grateful to the Police Department for their focused investigation that is bringing a resolution to the incident that endangered our student's safety. The School System will insist that Landmark Transportation adhere to established security measures to ensure our transportation provider's procedures observe stricter driver guidelines. Be assured that this driver will never drive for the Shelton Public School System again."

