People continue to search for missing teen in Sterling Wednesday night

State Police Search and Rescue K9 teams, along with volunteers, went into the woods on Wednesday morning in hopes of locating a missing Sterling teen.

Connecticut State Police said Todd Allen, 18, left his home at around 1 p.m. on Monday, on his dirt bike. As of Wednesday evening, state police said Allen was still missing. They suspended the search Wednesday night, and DEEP will be returning in the morning.

Even though emergency responders suspended their search, people from all over the state, and Massachusetts and Rhode Island were out Wednesday night searching the area for Allen.

Allen is known to frequent the Rails to Trails bike path that goes from Sterling into Coventry, RI, along with the area of Ross Pond. Police said that Allen's dirt bike does not have a headlight, so he was told to return home.

"He doesn't have lights on his bike. He's always back before dark. When he wasn't back we were really, really scared," said Christina Moses, who is the mother of Todd Allen.

Police said Allen sent out a text that he had crashed his dirt bike around 2 p.m. He also said that during the crash, he injured his leg.

Several calls and texts were sent to his phone, but "the phone is either turned off or the battery has drained."

"They did get a ping on his cellphone, a location, but it was kind of erratic where it was at," Sterling Fire Chief Brian Glaude said. "It went dead. They weren't able to get any more information on it."

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection with Sterling Fire Department, South Killingly Fire Department, Plainfield Police Department, Rhode Island police departments as well as Connecticut State Police Aviation Unit – Trooper One were searching the area. The Connecticut State Police K-9s were searching a specific area, which was separate from the ATVs, so as not to disturb any scent.

The public has been asked to "refrain independent searches, but to check-in at checkpoints or with FD personnel to be assigned a search area."

The teen is about 5 feet 10 inches, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage sweatshirt and a back pack.

He just graduated from Ellis Tech this year and wants to be a welder.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-779-4900.

