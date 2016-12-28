Nor'easter could impact Thursday evening commute

A Nor’easter is expected to bring rain and snow to Connecticut on Thursday, just in time for the evening commute.

Thursday morning won't be impacted by the snow, but concerns are raised for the evening commute.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a storm will be forming just to the South of Long Island. That storm will bring precipitation to Connecticut on Thursday.

Snow, rain and wintry mix will develop on Thursday morning, after 9 a.m.

"Much of the state will be dealing with rain or a wintry mix tomorrow afternoon," DePrest said.

The northwest hills will see more snow, but some mixing is possible for several hours in that area too.

On Wednesday, a Winter Storm Advisory was issued for Hartford, Litchfield and Tolland Counties for Thursday.

In anticipation of the Nor’easter, Eyewitness News declared an Early Warning Weather Day for Thursday.

"Precipitation could change back to all snow during the late afternoon and evening as the storm moves northward and colder air moves in behind it," DePrest said, adding that all precipitation will likely come to an end by midnight.

Snow accumulations will range from little or nothing in southeastern Connecticut, to 6 inches or more in the higher elevations of Litchfield County.

The greater Hartford area will see between 1 inch and 3 inches of snow.

"This storm may put out a decent amount of liquid with 0.40” to 1.0” possible. That is good news since we still have a significant drought," DePrest said.

Although the storm will be long gone Friday morning, there still may be some cleaning up to do and some icy spots for the morning commute.

Friday will bring a cold wind, that could gust to 30 and 40 mph. Temperatures will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

A passing flurry or snow shower can't be ruled out.

"New Year’s Eve day looks good, although sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness. We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 30s," DePrest said.

Light snow or a wintry mix should develop Saturday evening, possibly before midnight.

Roads may become slippery in some parts of the state, especially away from the coast.

