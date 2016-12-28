Owner sought for dog rescued from ice in Voluntown

A rescuer makes his way across the thin ice to pull the dog out of the water. (Voluntown Fire Department Facebook page)

Rescuers are looking for the owners of a dog that was rescued Tuesday from a pond in Voluntown after it fell through some thin ice.

Officials said the male German Shepard was pulled from a pond behind Town Hall on Tuesday morning.

"The water is very cold, so we had to use extreme caution," Voluntown Fire Chief Jody Grenier said.

Crews geared up in wet suits and went out on the pond in boats to get the poor pup. After 10 minutes, rescuers were able to pull the dog back to shore.

"They dawned cold weather suits. They went out on the ice to retrieve the dog and brought him back to shore," Grenier said. "The dog was extremely cold, then we turned him over to animal control."

The dog appeared to be in good shape at NECCOG Animal Shelter in Dayville on Wednesday. The German Shepard was given the name of Crispin.

"He's doing very well. We took him to the vet and he didn't have hypothermia," NECCOG Director Dianne Collette said.

Rescuers don’t know how long Crispin was out in the icy water or how he managed to wonder out on to the pond. Officials said so far, they have no idea where he came from.

"He does have a microchip, but unfortunately the people, who own him didn't register the microchip, which seems to happen a lot," Collette said.

Collette said Crispin could even be from over the border in Rhode Island, but she said she hopes someone will recognize his lovable face and reunite him with his owner.

"He's an awesome dog, a young boy, probably a year old," Collette said. "He's very playful and well adjusted. He obviously wants to play."

Anyone with information can contact the NECCOG Animal Shelter at 860-774-1253.

