PD: Rhode Island man dies after pickup truck slams into tree in Sterling

A person was killed in a crash in Sterling on Wednesday (WFSB)

Police have identified the man who died after a pickup truck struck a tree on Route 14A in Sterling on Wednesday.

A 1993 Ford pickup truck was traveling on the westbound side of Plainfield Pike, which is also known as Route 14A, just before 1 p.m. The pickup truck traveled off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver of the pickup truck, who police identified as 50-year-old Donald Gould of Foster, RI, died as a result of the crash.

Part of Route 14A was closed during the police investigation on Wednesday afternoon. The scene cleared around 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

