PD: Rhode Island man dies after pickup truck slams into tree in - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Rhode Island man dies after pickup truck slams into tree in Sterling

Posted: Updated:
A person was killed in a crash in Sterling on Wednesday (WFSB) A person was killed in a crash in Sterling on Wednesday (WFSB)
STERLING, CT (WFSB) -

Police have identified the man who died after a pickup truck struck a tree on Route 14A in Sterling on Wednesday.

A 1993 Ford pickup truck was traveling on the westbound side of Plainfield Pike, which is also known as Route 14A, just before 1 p.m. The pickup truck traveled off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. 

The driver of the pickup truck, who police identified as 50-year-old Donald Gould of Foster, RI, died as a result of the crash.  

Part of Route 14A was closed during the police investigation on Wednesday afternoon. The scene cleared around 5:30 p.m. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.