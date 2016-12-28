Sears in Enfield Square to close next year

The Sears in the Enfield Square will close next year. (WFSB)

Sears in the Enfield Square will next its doors next year.

The company announced the Sears at 90 Elm St. will close in mid-April,

"We can confirm that we are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Sears store at 90 Elm Street in Enfield," Howard Riefs, who is the director of corporate communications at Sears Holdings, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The store will begin a liquidation sale on Jan. 6. The Sears Auto Center will remain open and is not closing, according to Riefs.

"We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and will be accelerating the closing of unprofitable stores as we have previously announced. We often hear from our members who are disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors," Riefs said. "As a result, we hope to retain a portion of the sales previously associated with this store by maintaining our relationships with the members who shopped this location."

The number of employees at the Sears was not released by Sears.

"Those associates that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores," Riefs said.

The closure of the Sears comes after Sears and its auto center in West Hartford will be closing early next year. The company spokesperson said the Sears Auto Center will close in early January and the store itself will shut down late January.

Also, the Enfield Square recently lost another anchor store in Macys. The Macy’s main and furniture/home/men’s stores located in the Enfield Square mall closed in early 2016.

The company asked customers to shop at other locations. To see a full list of Sears in Connecticut, click here.

