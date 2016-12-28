Rain for most, and snow in NW CT this afternoon

NOON UPDATE…

As predicted snow and rain began to fall across the state around 9am. A quick burst of snow fell in parts of the state, before changing over to all rain. Some heavier rain is now falling along the shoreline (where temps are in the 40's) and inland CT from Danbury, to Waterbury, up through the Hartford area and even the 395 corridor. However, some cold air is still entrenched in parts of Northern CT, and the snow is hanging on there- especially in Litchfield County. The snow is coming down at a pretty good clip in Torrington, Salisbury, Canaan, and Norfolk: 3-6" may fall in the NW part of the state before the storm wraps up later tonight.

A MESSY DAY TODAY…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Litchfield from this morning through Friday morning.

A storm will develop near the coast of New Jersey by midday today, and then it will move over Rhode Island or Cape Cod this evening. This track is too close to the coast to be a major snow maker for most of the state. Snow, rain, and a wintry mix will develop later this morning, probably after 9:00 am. That means we’re in good shape for this morning's commute. Much of the state will be dealing with rain or a wintry mix this afternoon. The Northwest Hills will see more in the way of snow, but even there some mixing is possible for several hours. Precipitation could change back to all snow during the late afternoon and evening as the storm moves northward and colder air moves in behind it. All precipitation will likely come to an end by 9 or 10 o'clock tonight.

Totals snow accumulations will range from little or nothing in Southeastern Connecticut to 6” or more in the higher elevations of Litchfield County. The Greater Hartford area and towns north of I-84 may see 1-3”. Snowfall totals will drop off to the south and east of Hartford. Snowfall totals will greatly depend on elevation. This storm may put out a decent amount of liquid with 0.50” to 1.0” possible. That's good news since we still have a significant drought.

The storm will move away tonight as temperatures dip into the 20s and lower 30s.

The commutes that will be impacted by this storm are this afternoon and tomorrow morning's. Although the snow will be long gone by tomorrow morning, there will still be some cleaning up to do. Plus, there may be icy spots to deal with.

FRIDAY…

A cold northwesterly wind could gust to 30-40 mph. High temperatures will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees, and wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. We will likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine. A passing flurry or heavier snow shower can’t be ruled out.

THE NEW YEAR’S WEEKEND…

New Year’s Eve day looks good, although sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness. We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light snow or a wintry mix should develop Saturday evening, perhaps before midnight, as milder air moves up and over cold air near the ground. We are not expecting a big storm, but roads could become slippery in some parts of the state, especially away from the coast.

Weather conditions will improve on New Year’s Day. Morning clouds will give way to sunnier skies and temperatures should reach 40-45, which is pretty nice for January 1st. There will be a brisk northwesterly wind in the morning, but the wind will subside during the afternoon and evening as high pressure builds into the Northeast.

NEXT WEEK…

Another storm will be heading our way. We can expect increasing cloudiness on Monday and precipitation should arrive Monday evening. Warm air will move in aloft, but high pressure will be hunkered in to our north and that will keep cold air locked in near the ground. Therefore, we expect rain Monday evening, but there could be some sleet and freezing rain over interior portions of the state.

A weak coastal storm will bring more rain late Monday night and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 30s and lower 40s. Another storm will be heading our way on Wednesday with more rain. This time, we should get into a strong south-southwesterly flow of milder air. Temperatures should rise into the 40s Wednesday, perhaps even the 50s in parts of the state!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

