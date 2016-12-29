1 teen arrested following shoot-out near West Hartford church

Police said a disturbance began at a house party on the Hartford side of Prospect Avenue. (WFSB)

One teenager was arrested and several others were detained by police after shots were fired near a church in West Hartford late Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to calls of gunfire at the Calvary Church parking lot in at 11:20 p.m. Police said a disturbance began at a house party on the Hartford side of Prospect Avenue. Upon police arrival, many of the teens fled the area.

Police were unable to locate the shooter. However, police said one teen was charged with drug possession and interfering with police.

There were no reported injures and no reports of property damage, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, but no additional arrests have been made by police.

