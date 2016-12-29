State police make major drug bust in Milford

John Torres was arrested after police said he had 10,000 Oxycodone pills in a bag. (Connecticut State Police)

Connecticut State Police arrested a 30-year-old man accused of having $200,000 worth of drugs on Interstate 95 in Milford.on Wednesday afternoon.

John Torres, of West Haven, was taken into custody following a traffic stop on I-95 at the exit 40 off ramp around 3 p.m.

Troopers said that Torres had 10,000 Oxycodone pills in a bag.

According to state police, the bust went down after they spotted a man at a highway rest stop standing outside a vehicle on his cell phone and appeared to be agitated.

Eventually, two men went into a Ford F-150, which investigators said had several violations. The pick-up pulled onto the highway and that is when troopers sprang into action.

After speaking with Torres, state troopers called for a K9 unit that found the alleged drugs.

Based on the amount of drugs that were seized, the D.E.A. is taking over the case and will be filing criminal charges.

