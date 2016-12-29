Storm moves out, leaves slick roads across the state

Snow and rain fell across the state for most of the day on Thursday, leaving behind slick roads just in time for the Friday morning commute.

Snow and rain started falling in the state around 9 a.m. Snow was accumulating on some grassy areas, but most of the state has seen rain for most of the day.

As of Thursday evening, precipitation was still widespread, but is came to an end later in the night. Thunder and lightening were also reported in Terryville, Wallingford and Unionville on Thursday evening.

A winter weather advisory was in effect for Litchfield County, but expired at 8 p.m.

"Here are some updated snowfall totals: North Norfolk 6.0", Colebrook 5.0", Sharon 3.0", Staffordville 2.2", Burlington 2.0", Rockville 2.0", North Granby 1.5", and Windsor Locks 0.7," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

The general statewide snow accumulation will be between 1 to 3 inches and mostly rain along the shoreline.

On Thursday morning, some Litchfield County residents told Eyewitness News that they were not excited to drive in the wintry weather.

"There are people out here driving too fast. They must not be New Englanders because you have to know not to drive too fast," Ronald, of Winsted, said. "Even if it's not a lot of snow, it can be slick!"

The winter weather advisory was canceled on Thursday morning for Hartford and Tolland counties.

Friday will be partly sunny, windy and chilly.

"A northwesterly wind will gust to 30-40 mph. Combine that with highs 35-40 and wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s most of the day, perhaps even the teens at times," DePrest said.

There could be a few snow squalls in the state.

Saturday will start out partly to mostly sunny, but clouds will move in during the afternoon.

Light snow or a wintry mix will develop on New Year's Eve, between 9 p.m. and midnight. Precipitation will be light, but roads could become slick in some parts of the state, especially in the northern and western portions of the state.

A few flurries may linger into Sunday morning, but weather conditions are expected to improve on New Year's Day.

