Rollover crash in Shelton sends 1 to hospital

One person was rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash in Shelton on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to a crash in Center Street and Long Hill Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a car on its roof, according to the fire department.

One person in the car was taken to the hospital with "unknown injuries," fire officials said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

