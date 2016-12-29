Memorial fund setup for family after 6-year-old boy dies in North Haven crash

A 6-year-old boy died after a crash along Interstate 91 in North Haven on Christmas morning. (WFSB/Family photo)

A 6-year-old boy died Wednesday three days after a crash along Interstate 91 in North Haven on Christmas morning.

Noah McCoy died this week after a one-vehicle crash near exit 12 around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

State police said Noah was ejected from a pickup truck after it slid into the center median. Investigators said Noah was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

"My heart is just like broken like in pieces," Noah's mother Candida Jeffries said.

Police said 23-year-old Meriden resident Lexsis Ariel Walter was driving at the time of the crash. Walter was part of a foster family taking care of Noah and his brother, Elijah.

Walter was driving a 2000 Toyota Tundra southbound on I-91 before the vehicle crashed and rolled over several times, police said.

"I guess she was speeding and they hit black ice," Jeffries said.

Police said two other children under the age of 14 suffered minor injuries and were rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital. These children were wearing seat belts, according to police

"We just heard a bad accident and you need to get here now," family friend Nicole Mari said.

Mari texted Noah's mother to tell her about the crash. By Tuesday, Mari said Noah's blood pressure began to fluctuate drastically and that's when doctors delivered the news.

"They knew from that moment he and no brain activity," Mari said.

Mari told Eyewitness News Noah was removed from life support on Wednesday.

"He had a big heart ways smiling loved his family," Mari said.

Noah was a first grade student at Greene-Hills Elementary in Bristol. Grief counselors will be at the school on Jan. 3 for students and staff.

"We are very saddened by the loss of Bristol GHS 1st grader Noah McCoy. Our thoughts and prayers are with Noah's family," Bristol Public Schools Superintendent Ellen Solek said in a statement to Eyewitness News on Thursday.

The school has also established a memorial fund at Thomaston Savings Bank to help the family with funeral expenses. The information for the memorial fund:

Noah McCoy Memorial Fund

Thomaston Savings Bank

40 Middle St. Bristol, CT 06010

Checks should be made out to the Noah McCoy Memorial Fund.

No funeral date has been set for Noah. A GoFundMe page has been setup for the family of Noah. To donate, click here.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call state police at 203-393-4200.

