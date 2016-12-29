Stonington couple charged with injuring 5-week-old daughter

A Stonington couple has been charged with injuring their 5-week old daughter.

According to the arrest warrants, 24-year-old Katrena Aiello is accused of inflicting such abuse on the infant girl that she had a broken arm and leg, bruises all over her entire body, and liver inflammation due to blunt force trauma.

Documents also say the father, 21-year-old Cody Brown, tried to blame it on the infant’s 5-year-old brother.

According to documents, police uncovered deleted text messages from Dec. 12 between Aiello and Brown while he was out and she was home with the child, which said, in part:

Aiello: "I’m fed up with her fits"

Brown : "Me too"

Aiello: "If she continues to act like this and doesn't change then I really don't want to keep her."

Brown: "She'll change...she can only get older...I love her...she is my only daughter."

Brown later asks in the texts…

Brown: "Is she asleep?"

Aiello "No she's not sleeping. I freaked out and hurt her. I can't do this anymore."

Brown: "What did u do?"

Aiello: "I choked her."

The warrant states Brown did not seek immediate medical care for his child once he knew she was injured.

Documents said he eventually took her to Westerly Hospital where doctors recognized the significant signs of abuse.

The couple’s other two children, the 5-year-old and a 2-year-old, are with relatives.

Aiello is being held on $500,000 bond on charges including second-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Brown has been released on $50,000 bond on charges including risk of injury to a minor and tampering with evidence.

Doctors said a 5-year-old could never have been able to inflict the types of injuries the baby has, that it would require the strength of an adult.

The warrant also states the 5-year-old was questioned by police and said he only got to hold the baby once while she was in the hospital.

Sadly, Aiello was known to the Department of Children and Families who said she had taken drugs during her pregnancy, and that she was not supposed to have been with the baby unsupervised.

