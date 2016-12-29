Higher minimum wage among new laws in 2017

A new year will be bringing new laws to the state.

More than a dozen new laws are set to take effect Jan. 1, which range from higher minimum wage to insurance companies covering a type of a vital-type of breast cancer screening.

Gov. Dannel Malloy is raising the state’s minimum wage from $9.60 an hour to $10.10 per hour.

“Bills are going up, minimum wage should go up,” said Kurt Wilson, of Hartford.

Also, when it comes to finding a job, employees will no longer be asking on job applications whether you have a criminal history.

Supporters of the law say it would be easier for some people to find work. An employer can ask during an interview if there's a criminal past.

Also on Sunday, there will be a new look to modernize the handicapped symbol seen in parking lots.

The figure will now lean forward.

The new signs would be installed when a new space is created or a damaged sign needs replacing.

Also coming in the new year, insurance companies will now be picking up the tab for the cost of 3-dimensional breast cancer screenings.

Doctors say 3D mammograms have a better picture so they can see if something is hiding, especially in younger women.

Younger women have denser breasts, making images on a regular mammogram cloudy and sometimes cancer undetected.

“The fact that insurance companies, all of them by law, Jan. 1, have to pay for this. Women should still advocate for themselves and request 3D mammogram,” said Dr. Christine Rizk.

Another change in the health care system, some nurses will be allowed to certify a patient for medical marijuana except those with glaucoma, which is a problem with the eye that can cause blindness.

Only doctors can do that.

