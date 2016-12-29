Gusty winds move in today

12:45 PM UPDATE

The wind has picked up; gusts have been as high as 33 MPH at Bradley Field in the last several minutes. The wind will stay blustery into the evening. In addition, snow showers are moving into the northern part of our state. Some showers may contain a heavier squall that could being visibility down briefly to under a quarter mile and also cover the road with a coating to an inch of slush. Any snow shower will not last but a few minutes -- but in only those few minutes, conditions might quickly change from dry to slippery. Any residual moisture from these may refreeze after sunset. So, be mindful of a few new hazards this afternoon and tonight!

--Mike Cameron

SNOWFALL TOTALS FROM YESTERDAY...

North Norfolk: 6", Tolland: 4", Litchfield: 3.5", Staffordville: 2.5", Burlington: 2.0", and Rockville 2.0". The shoreline and most of the Greater Hartford area were snow free. While it wasn't a huge snow event for most, the roads did get slick and some are still that way this morning, so please be careful out there. Black ice could be a problem.

TODAY…

Today will be partly sunny, windy and chilly. A northwesterly wind will gust to 30-40 mph. Combine that with highs 35-40 and wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s most of the day, perhaps even the teens at times.

There will be a few flurries and snow squalls in the state. While this won’t happen everywhere, some towns could get a slippery coating to 1” of snow!

As high pressure builds into New England this evening, the sky will be partly cloudy as the wind diminishes . Temperatures will dip into the teens and 20s.

THE NEW YEAR’S WEEKEND…

Tomorrow will start out partly to mostly sunny, but clouds will take over during the afternoon. A south or southwesterly breeze will freshen during the afternoon as temperatures rise through the 30s to near 40 degrees in some locations.

Light snow or a wintry mix will develop New Year’s Eve, between 9:00 pm and midnight. Although the precipitation will be light, roads could become slick in some parts of the state. This is especially true in northern and western portions of Connecticut.

A few flurries may linger into Sunday morning, but weather conditions will improve nicely on New Year’s Day. Morning clouds will give way to sunny skies and temperatures should reach 40-45, which is pretty nice for January 1st. There will be a brisk northwesterly wind in the morning, but the wind will subside during the afternoon and evening as high pressure builds into the Northeast.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday could be an interesting day. Rain will attempt to move up the coast toward Connecticut, but cold high pressure centered over Maine and Eastern Canada will push dry, chilly air southward into the state. Therefore, timing the onset of the rain is difficult. For now, we’ll say there is a chance for light rain Monday, perhaps even some freezing rain over interior portions of the state. High temperatures will range from the 30s inland to near 40 at the coast.

By Tuesday, a storm will track to the west of New England and a warm front will move up the coast. Therefore, rain is likely Tuesday as temperatures reach the 40s. Rain will come to an end Tuesday night after a weak cold front passes through the state.

Wednesday should be a pretty nice day. We expect partly sunny skies and fairly mild temperatures as cold air lags behind the front. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 50s!

By Thursday, colder air will reach the state. We are forecasting partly sunny skies, a brisk northwesterly breeze, and highs 35-40.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”