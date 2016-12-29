Route 9 in Berlin reopens after icy conditions cause crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Route 9 in Berlin reopens after icy conditions cause crash

BERLIN, CT

A multi-car crash closed part of Route 9 north in Berlin on Thursday night.

The crash closed the highway between exits 21 and 22, a little after 9 p.m.

The highway reopened by about 10:20 p.m., but fire crews said the roads were still very slick.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

