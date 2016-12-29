Route 9 in Berlin reopens after icy conditions cause crash

A multi-car crash closed part of Route 9 north in Berlin on Thursday night.

The crash closed the highway between exits 21 and 22, a little after 9 p.m.

The highway reopened by about 10:20 p.m., but fire crews said the roads were still very slick.

Highway has been re-opened by the FD and State PD. Please use extreme caution, roads are still very slick. — Berlin Vol Fire Dept (@BerlinFire) December 30, 2016

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

Follow traffic updates in your area here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.