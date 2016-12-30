Snow falling in parts of CT, squalls may reduce visibility on roads

Early Warning Weather Tracker was checking out the road conditions on Friday morning. (WFSB)

Snow showers moving into the state from Massachusetts and New York State may cause a few headaches. (WFSB)

WFSB reporter Sujata Jain tweeted this picture with this caption "Like a snow globe...snow squall through Tolland County. (WFSB)

Snow showers moved into the state from Massachusetts and New York State on Friday afternoon may cause a few headaches. Within them, there may be a few heavier squalls that could quickly coat roads and reduce visibility.

The wind has also picked up. Gusts were as high as 33 MPH at Bradley Field in the last several minutes.

"The wind will stay blustery into the evening," WFSB Meteorologist Mike Cameron said. "Some showers may contain a heavier squall that could being visibility down briefly to under a quarter mile and also cover the road with a coating to an inch of slush. Any snow shower will not last but a few minutes -- but in only those few minutes, conditions might quickly change from dry to slippery."

Cameron said "any residual moisture from these may refreeze after sunset," so roads could be hazardous on Friday afternoon and evening.

After Thursday’s wintry mix throughout the state, roads that appear glassy or wet may be coated in black ice on Friday morning.

An exit ramp in Killingly was closed early Friday morning after a tractor trailer slides down embankment. The crash was reported near exit 37B on the southbound side of Interstate 395 around 1 a.m.

On Thursday, the most snow fell in North Norfolk. Six inches fell in that town. Tolland received 4 inches, Litchfield got 3.5 inches and Staffordville got 2.5 inches.

On Saturday, light snow or a wintry mix could develop on New Year’s Eve, between 9 p.m. and midnight. The roads will be busy with

